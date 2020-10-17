Free NEET classes for underprivileged students

17 October 2020 17:17 IST

Dr. V. Baala Classes, an institute offering coaching for NEET and other competitive examinations, in association with Lions Club of Madras Anna Nagar West, is offering scholarship for under privileged students to pursue their dreams in medical education. The centre is calling for applications from students who have a good academic record but do not have the means to go for coaching. “We will select 10 students and offer them free coaching till the next NEET scheduled for 2021,” said V. Baala, who runs the centre.

The programme will have a mix of online and in-person classes, depending on the COVID-19 situation in the city, and students from other districts can also apply, he said.

For details, visit http://www.drbala.in/ or call 984050 3838

