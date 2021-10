CHENNAI

05 October 2021 01:37 IST

Chennai Metro Rail Limited and Fortis Hospital conducted free medical camps at Tiruvottiyur and Chennai Airport Metro stations.

Another camp will be held at the High Court Station on Wednesday and on Friday at New Washermenpet and Vadapalani stations from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. and 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.

