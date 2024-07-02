ADVERTISEMENT

Medical camp organised for students in Ambattur

Updated - July 02, 2024 11:29 pm IST

Published - July 02, 2024 11:28 pm IST - Chennai

The Rotaract Club of the Sri Ramachandra Institute of Higher Education and Research conducted the event on the occasion of National Doctors’ Day

The Hindu Bureau

The screening camp held at Sethu Baskara Matriculation Higher Secondary School in Ambattur on National Doctors’ Day. | Photo Credit: Special arrangement

The Rotaract Club of the Sri Ramachandra Institute of Higher Education and Research (SRIHER) conducted a multidisciplinary health camp for children recently. On the occasion of National Doctors’ Day, over 550 children in the age group of 8 to 15 at Sethu Baskara Matriculation Higher Secondary School, Ambattur, were screened by 150 doctors and paramedics. They examined the children and gave an assessment report.

Children requiring further assessments and specific treatment were advised for follow-up. The camp was organised by Arun Subramanian, president of the Rotaract Club of SRIHER.

