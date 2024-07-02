Medical camp organised for students in Ambattur

The Rotaract Club of the Sri Ramachandra Institute of Higher Education and Research (SRIHER) conducted a multidisciplinary health camp for children recently. On the occasion of National Doctors’ Day, over 550 children in the age group of 8 to 15 at Sethu Baskara Matriculation Higher Secondary School, Ambattur, were screened by 150 doctors and paramedics. They examined the children and gave an assessment report.

Children requiring further assessments and specific treatment were advised for follow-up. The camp was organised by Arun Subramanian, president of the Rotaract Club of SRIHER.