Free mammogram for women over 40

The Vasantha Memorial Cancer Centre in Ashok Nagar has started offering free mammogram for women aged over 40. The drive is being held as part of Breast Cancer Awareness Month, which is observed in October.

An awareness programme will be held every Monday, Wednesday and Friday from 2 p.m. to 3 p.m. In each session, 20 women will be allowed to participate and COVID-19 prevention protocol will be observed, said J. Ramanathan, haematologist and trustee of the organisation. To register, contact 9791048379.