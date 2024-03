March 02, 2024 08:43 pm | Updated 08:43 pm IST - CHENNAI

GEM Hospital has announced a free awareness camp for hernia related diseases between March 1 and 3. According to a press release, the camp is open for the public from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at GEM Hospital, Chennai, on M.G.R. Road in Perungudi. The camp will have experts conducting free consultation, blood tests, and ultrasound screening. For appointments contact: 7200605493.