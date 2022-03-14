Free health camp for women

GEM Hospital is conducting free health camp for women till March 31 as part of International Women’s Day programme.

An all-women team of doctors from the hospital will provide free consultation for women of all ages in the camp. The hospital has planned preventive check-up, vaccination and screening for cancers. The camp will be held daily from 9 a.m till 3 p.m. on its premises at Perungudi. For free consultation, call 8072898374.