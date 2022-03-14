Chennai

Free health camp for women

I

GEM Hospital is conducting free health camp for women till March 31 as part of International Women’s Day programme.

An all-women team of doctors from the hospital will provide free consultation for women of all ages in the camp. The hospital has planned preventive check-up, vaccination and screening for cancers. The camp will be held daily from 9 a.m till 3 p.m. on its premises at Perungudi. For free consultation, call 8072898374.


Our code of editorial values

Related Topics
Chennai
private health care
Related Articles
GEM Hospitals waives fees for surgery, consultations for cancer patients
Patient cured of COVID-19 undergoes kidney transplant
GEM Hospital offers drive-in test facility for hepatitis B
6-year-old undergoes complex laparoscopic procedure at Chennai hospital
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Mar 14, 2022 7:10:34 pm | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/chennai/free-health-camp-for-women/article65224516.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

TRENDING TODAY