Free food at Amma Canteens

Amma canteens in the city have started serving free food. Nearly five lakh residents are expected to get food in the 407 Amma Canteens every day.

Chennai Corporation has issued orders permitting self-help groups to accept funding from non-governmental organisations which have offered to donate food and relief material.

“We will continue to serve free food in all Amma canteens until further orders,” said an official of the Corporation. The facility was likely to be continued even after the lockdown as a number of poor people might need support, officials said.

The women SHG members have been asked to submit records of sale of food in their Amma canteens to the NGOs who will pay the money to the Corporation.

Actor donates ₹50 lakh

Actor Raghava Lawrence has donated ₹50 lakh for providing food in Amma Canteens, the officials said. “We are using the money for providing food in Amma canteens,” said an official.

As of now, three NGOs had contributed towards free food. Many MLAs had been funding Amma canteens, the officials said. Minister for Fisheries D. Jayakumar had sponsored food in two Amma canteens in Tondiarpet zone and 22 Amma canteens in Royapuram zone.

Another political functionary sponsored food in 11 Amma Canteens in Thiru Vi Ka Nagar zone. Former Mayor Saidai Duraisamy has funded food in five Amma canteens, according to a civic official.

Many prefer chapati

“The Corporation has stopped chapati for dinner. They have asked us to provide rice varieties. But most visitors demand chapati for dinner. Many senior citizens, who are diabetic, request chapati. So the footfall has dropped in the evening in Amma Canteens,” said a worker in one of the canteens.