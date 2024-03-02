ADVERTISEMENT

Free eye checkup for women till March 15

March 02, 2024 01:01 am | Updated 01:01 am IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

To mark the International Women’s Day (March 8), Dr. Agarwal’s Eye Hospital is organising free eye checkup camps - across their 18-plus branches in Chennai - for women of all age groups till March 15.

According to a press release, the hospital has made arrangements for screening of eye diseases and disorders that are most common among women, including vision health issues due to pregnancy-induced hypertension, menopause and perimenopause.

The hospital will also conduct awareness sessions on measures that women can take to minimise the risks of eye diseases arising from factors exclusive to them, the release said.

For registration, contact 95949 24048.

