Free digital marketing course for entrepreneurs

CHENNAI

25 March 2021 01:26 IST

The TANSTIA FNF Service Centre (TFSC) will be organising a two-day course on “Digital Marketing for Entrepreneurs.” The virtual programme is free. The programme will be held on March 26 and 27. For details, call 9940102447. TFSC is a collaborative venture between Tamil Nadu Small and Tiny Industries Association (TANSTIA) and Friedrich Naumann Foundation for Freedom.

Advertising

Advertising