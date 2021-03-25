Chennai

Free digital marketing course for entrepreneurs

The TANSTIA FNF Service Centre (TFSC) will be organising a two-day course on “Digital Marketing for Entrepreneurs.” The virtual programme is free. The programme will be held on March 26 and 27. For details, call 9940102447. TFSC is a collaborative venture between Tamil Nadu Small and Tiny Industries Association (TANSTIA) and Friedrich Naumann Foundation for Freedom.

