Free digital marketing course for entrepreneurs from today

CHENNAI

26 March 2021 01:27 IST

The TANSTIA FNF Service Centre (TFSC) will be organising a two-day course on Digital Marketing for Entrepreneurs. The virtual programme, open for businessmen, will be organised for free. The programme will be held from March 26 to 27.

For details, contact 99401 02447.

The TFSC is a collaborative venture between the Tamil Nadu Small and Tiny Industries Association (TANSTIA) and the Friedrich Naumann Foundation for Freedom.