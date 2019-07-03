Free darshan reduces waiting time at Athivaradhar festival

After removing ticketed darshan for the Athivaradhar festival at Devarajaswamy temple in Kancheepuram, devotees on Tuesday spent less time waiting in queues. It took people less than half-an-hour for entering through the eastern gopuram to exiting via the western gopuram after having darshan, said a temple official.

The Kancheepuram Collector P. Ponniah said they were able to streamline devotees after darshan was made free for all. A new way has been made to help the disabled and the elderly have darshan of the Athivaradhar idol at the Vasantha Mandapam. “On Monday, devotees on wheelchairs were allowed through the exit route for other devotees. It caused a delay and people in the queue had to wait to let the wheelchairs pass. But that has also been changed now,” he said.

Devotees suggested that volunteers could be made available at the temple to direct the visitors to the sanctum sanctorum and other sannidhis after they have had a darshan of Athivaradhar. Battery-operated vehicles have been made available by the district administration and the Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowment department at the

Eastern entrance and the exit point to transport the elderly. The Athivaradhar Vaibhavam is celebrated once in 40 years when the wooden idol is brought out from the waters of the Ananthasaras tank and kept for darshan for 48 days.