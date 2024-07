As many as 42 candidates who received free coaching at the Manidhaneyam IAS Academy have cleared the civil services preliminary examination 2024. According to a press release, candidates who cleared the preliminaries are requested to call 044-24358373/24330095/ 9840439393/8428431107 to receive free coaching for the mains examination.

