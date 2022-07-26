Free coaching offered to SC/ST candidates for Group I exam

The People’s Educational Trust/Dr. Ambedkar Academy has proposed to conduct free training for the benefit of the SC/ST candidates who are appearing for the Group I preliminary examination conducted by the TNPSC (Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission) on October 30, 2022.

The training will be conducted at Dr. Ambedkar Academy L-73, 24 th Street, Kavery Colony, Anna Nagar East, Chennai 600102. The training will commence on August 1, 2022, and will be held for two-and-a-half months.

Interested SC/ST candidates may apply on or before July 30. They can email: ambedkaracademy22@gmail.com. They can also apply in person or by post to the above address. For details call – 9790794968/9840591300.