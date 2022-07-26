Chennai

Free coaching offered to SC/ST candidates for Group I exam

The People’s Educational Trust/Dr. Ambedkar Academy has proposed to conduct free training for the benefit of the SC/ST candidates who are appearing for the Group I preliminary examination conducted by the TNPSC (Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission) on October 30, 2022.

The training will be conducted at Dr. Ambedkar Academy L-73, 24 th Street, Kavery Colony, Anna Nagar East, Chennai 600102. The training will commence on August 1, 2022, and will be held for two-and-a-half months.

Interested SC/ST candidates may apply on or before July 30. They can email: ambedkaracademy22@gmail.com. They can also apply in person or by post to the above address. For details call – 9790794968/9840591300.


Our code of editorial values

  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jul 26, 2022 10:25:11 pm | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/chennai/free-coaching-offered-to-scst-candidates-for-group-i-exam/article65686775.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

TRENDING TODAY