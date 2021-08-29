Chennai

Free coaching for Prosecutor Grade II Exam

Manidhaneyam IAS Academy and the Bar Council of Tamil Nadu and Puducherry will organise free coaching classes from September 6 for candidates appearing for the Assistant Public Prosecutor-Grade II exam by the Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission.

Manidhaneyam Trust chairman Saidai Duraisamy said aspirants could visit the academy at No. 28, First Main Road, CIT Nagar, Chennai, from August 30 to September 5 with a passport size photograph or call 044-24358373/24330952/8428431107. For details, visit: www.barcounciloftamilnadupuducherry.org


