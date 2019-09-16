Free coaching for civil judges exam

Manidhanaeyam Free IAS Academy has invited applications from aspirants for the free coaching it is offering for the upcoming exams for the appointment of civil judges to be conducted by the Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission (TNPSC).

TNPSC has announced that the preliminary examinations for filling 176 vacancies of civil judges will happen on November 11, 2019, and the main examinations on March 28 and 29, 2020. A statement issued by the academy said that coaching will be provided free of cost in association with the Bar Council of Tamil Nadu and Puducherry.

Those interested can apply from September 16-20, 2019, either in person at the academy’s office in C.I.T. Nagar here or through its website www.mntfreeias.com