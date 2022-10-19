Free coaching classes for UPSC Prelims-2023

ADVERTISEMENT

The Anna Centenary Civil Service Coaching Academy, School of Youth Empowerment, Madurai Kamaraj University, Madurai, will offer full-time free coaching classes to civil services aspirants, who have planned to appear for Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) Prelims – 2023.

It will offer free accommodation and a monthly stipend of ₹3,000 each towards food charges to eligible candidates, who will be selected through an entrance test.

A press release said the candidates should hold a degree of any recognised university and should have completed the same in 10+2+3 pattern and must have completed 21 years of age as on August 1, 2023.

