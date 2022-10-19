Free coaching classes for UPSC Prelims-2023

Eligible candidates will be selected through an entrance test

The Hindu Bureau CHENNAI
October 19, 2022

The Anna Centenary Civil Service Coaching Academy, School of Youth Empowerment, Madurai Kamaraj University, Madurai, will offer full-time free coaching classes to civil services aspirants, who have planned to appear for Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) Prelims – 2023.

It will offer free accommodation and a monthly stipend of ₹3,000 each towards food charges to eligible candidates, who will be selected through an entrance test.

A press release said the candidates should hold a degree of any recognised university and should have completed the same in 10+2+3 pattern and must have completed 21 years of age as on August 1, 2023.

Candidates can submit their applications on www.civilservicecoaching.com or www.mkuniversity.ac.in on or before October 26, 2022. An objective type entrance test will be held on November 13 between 10.30 a.m. and 1 p.m. For further details contact 9942828301/ 9994562074.

