Free bus ride may come with riders for police 

Only police constables in some units might qualify for the privilege

Chief Minister M.K. Stalin had announced in the Assembly in 2021 that Smart Identity Cards will be issued to police personnel up to the rank of Inspector to travel in government buses while on duty within their jurisdiction. | Photo Credit: JOTHI RAMALINGAM B

The announcement of Chief Minister M.K. Stalin about issuance of Smart Identity Cards to police personnel up to the rank of Inspector of Police to enable free travel in State-owned buses might benefit only police constables in some units if the queries raised by the State government is any indication.

Mr. Stalin announced in the Assembly on September 13, 2021, that Smart Identity Cards would be issued to police personnel up to the rank of Inspector to travel in government buses while on duty within their jurisdiction. While the Director-General of Police sent a proposal to the government for sanction of funds for the welfare scheme, several queries were raised to decide on the eligibility conditions.

Details called for

According to police sources, the government wrote back to the DGP/Head of Police Force calling for details of Inspectors and Sub-Inspectors of Police who were provided with vehicles. A pro forma was given to furnish details of the police who were eligible for vehicles but not given and those who were granted with fuel allowance in the monthly salary.

While a majority of Inspectors and Sub-Inspectors are given vehicles, either four-wheeler or motorcycle, others in the rank of Head Constable, Grade-I & II Police Constable in Law & Order or Crime duties are provided two-wheelers or fuel allowance. “Not all Inspectors or Sub-Inspectors who are eligible are provided with vehicles for reasons best known to the administration. In many cases, the vehicle allotted for them would be used elsewhere,” a police official said.

“Police Constables at the police station level and many other units are granted a fuel allowance of about ₹500 a month. If non-payment of fuel allowance becomes the criteria for free bus travel, then only Police Constables posted in Armed Reserve and Tamil Nadu Special Police Battalion will get the benefit of free bus travel,” the official who requested not to be quoted said.

Even as the State government announced that women can travel free of cost in government buses, police sources claimed that women police in uniform were not allowed free travel by the crew. However, when contacted, the Metropolitan Transport Corporation Public Relations Officer clarified that women, including those in uniform, could travel free only in designated buses. When it came to Semi-Deluxe, Deluxe and Luxury buses, women should purchase tickets, he said.

A large number of police personnel take buses to travel from work to home and back. There have been many issues when they tried to travel free by showing their photo identity cards. In early January, the Home Secretary wrote to the DGP referring to an issue that was reported in Chengalpattu district where a police constable manhandled a bus conductor after the latter insisted he purchase a ticket. The incident led to a stoppage of bus services by the crew in the area and normalcy was restored after senior police officials intervened and assured the protesters that action would be taken against the concerned Police Constable.

“The Transport Department has requested to issue suitable instructions to the police personnel either to give bus warrants to the conductor or buy tickets for their travel in bus until finalisation of the new modalities for their travel using Smart Identity Cards…,” the Home Secretary said.