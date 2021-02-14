Free bus pass for elders

CHENNAI

14 February 2021 01:18 IST

The State government has permitted the Metropolitan Transport Corporation (MTC), Chennai, to issue free bus pass/travel tokens to senior citizens from February 1.

This facility was suspended because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

After the relaxation of COVID-19 restrictions, many senior citizens had requested the government to ask the MTC to open the counters to issue free bus passes.

Advertising

Advertising

The senior citizens can use the free passes to travel on all buses, except air-conditioned buses in Chennai.