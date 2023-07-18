ADVERTISEMENT

Free bicycle scheme launched in three Corporation schools

July 18, 2023 05:39 pm | Updated 05:39 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

Health and Family Welfare Minister Ma. Subramanian on Tuesday presented free bicycles to 291 students from Saidapet Chennai Girls High School, 241 students from Saidapet Chennai Boys High School and 75 students from West Mambalam Chennai High School. 

Six students, who identified the day as Tamil Nadu Day upon the Minister’s question, will be awarded first year tuition fee regardless of the stream they choose to pursue. 

“The free bicycle scheme is to motivate students to come to school and exercise at the same time. This scheme is being implemented to benefit 4,89,600 students in Tamil Nadu every year with an estimate of ₹235.92 crore. The programme launched today will benefit 22,771 students,” said the Minister. 

CONNECT WITH US