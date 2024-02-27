Fraudsters use fake profiles of 2 IPS officers in bid to scam people

February 27, 2024 09:31 pm | Updated 09:33 pm IST - CHENNAI

Unidentified individuals cloned the social media accounts of two senior IPS officers and attempted to defraud the officials’ acquaintances. The affected officers are R. Thirunavukkarasu, Deputy Inspector-General of Police (DIG), Intelligence and P. Aravindhan, Chennai Zonal Director of the Narcotics Control Bureau.

Police sources said Mr. Thirunavukkarasu, who is currently handling the security to Chief Minister M.K. Stalin lodged a complaint with the Cyber Crime Wing of the Central Crime Branch (CCB), Chennai, on Monday. Using his name and the picture from his Facebook account, a fake profile was created by an unidentified person.

The fraudster then contacted Sivakumar, one of the Mr. Thirunavukkarasu’s friends in Madurai, through the Messenger app. He claimed that another alleged friend of the officer, named Santhosh Kumar, a Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) officer, had been transferred recently and was looking to sell some furniture. He also gave Mr. Sivakumar a mobile number belonging to the CRPF officer and told him to contact him. A suspicious Mr. Sivakumar informed Mr. Thirunavukkarasu about the incident, and they found out that it was a fake account.

In the incident connected to Mr. Aravindhan, a similar modus operandi was used by an unknown fraudster. An alert friend told the officer about it. Following Mr. Aravindhan’s complaint, the fake Facebook profile was taken down.