GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Fraudsters use fake profiles of 2 IPS officers in bid to scam people

February 27, 2024 09:31 pm | Updated 09:33 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

Unidentified individuals cloned the social media accounts of two senior IPS officers and attempted to defraud the officials’ acquaintances. The affected officers are R. Thirunavukkarasu, Deputy Inspector-General of Police (DIG), Intelligence and P. Aravindhan, Chennai Zonal Director of the Narcotics Control Bureau.

Police sources said Mr. Thirunavukkarasu, who is currently handling the security to Chief Minister M.K. Stalin lodged a complaint with the Cyber Crime Wing of the Central Crime Branch (CCB), Chennai, on Monday. Using his name and the picture from his Facebook account, a fake profile was created by an unidentified person.

The fraudster then contacted Sivakumar, one of the Mr. Thirunavukkarasu’s friends in Madurai, through the Messenger app. He claimed that another alleged friend of the officer, named Santhosh Kumar, a Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) officer, had been transferred recently and was looking to sell some furniture. He also gave Mr. Sivakumar a mobile number belonging to the CRPF officer and told him to contact him. A suspicious Mr. Sivakumar informed Mr. Thirunavukkarasu about the incident, and they found out that it was a fake account.

In the incident connected to Mr. Aravindhan, a similar modus operandi was used by an unknown fraudster. An alert friend told the officer about it. Following Mr. Aravindhan’s complaint, the fake Facebook profile was taken down.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.