Frame rules to add teeth to Rights of Persons with Disabilities Act: Confederation

Published - July 12, 2024 10:32 pm IST - Chennai

The Hindu Bureau

The Confederation of Association for Persons with Mental Disabilities urged the Union government to frame rules that will add teeth to the Rights of Persons with Disabilities Act (RPWD), which is now only recommendatory in spirit.

The demand came in the light of 20 bodies of intellectually disabled and mentally-ill persons being found buried in a home in Udhagamandalam.

In a press release, the confederation stated the Act mandates that any organisation coming forward to run such a facility must register with “the competent authority” which is the State Commissioner/Director for the Differently-Abled department. “Sadly, the Act lacks penal provisions to punish the offenders. We further demand that the buried be dug out and a forensic examination be done to ascertain the cause of death,” said M. Ravichandran, State general secretary of the Confederation.

CONNECT WITH US