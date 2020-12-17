Frame of Mind film festival on December 18 and 19

The ninth edition of Frame of Mind, a film festival aimed at raising awareness on mental health related issues organised by Schizophrenia Research Foundation, will be held on December 18 and 19.
According to a press release, the winners of the competitive section of this event that was conducted on the theme 'Coping with the new normal - Mental health during COVID times' will be announced on December 19 at 7.30 p.m. Cinematographer Rajiv Menon will announce the winners. As many as 100 entries were received for the event both from within and outside India. During the festival, the 13 shortlisted films will be screened.
Two panel discussions will be held. On the first day a discussion on the film 'House Owner' which deals with challenges in taking care of a person with Alzheimer’s dementia' will be held. And the second day, the discussion will be on the 'Portrayal of Mental health Professionals in Regional cinema, in recent times - Its impact on Public attitudes'.
Registration link for Frame of Mind 2020 - https://zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_FdB8J-DGQa22Zx5yw_OY6A
For details, contact: 9444027388 / 9677116059
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Support Quality Journalism.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper, crossword and print.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath