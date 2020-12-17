Frame of Mind film festival on December 18 and 19

Cinematographer Rajiv Menon will announce the winners

The ninth edition of Frame of Mind, a film festival aimed at raising awareness on mental health related issues organised by Schizophrenia Research Foundation, will be held on December 18 and 19.

According to a press release, the winners of the competitive section of this event that was conducted on the theme 'Coping with the new normal - Mental health during COVID times' will be announced on December 19 at 7.30 p.m. Cinematographer Rajiv Menon will announce the winners. As many as 100 entries were received for the event both from within and outside India. During the festival, the 13 shortlisted films will be screened.

Two panel discussions will be held. On the first day a discussion on the film 'House Owner' which deals with challenges in taking care of a person with Alzheimer’s dementia' will be held. And the second day, the discussion will be on the 'Portrayal of Mental health Professionals in Regional cinema, in recent times - Its impact on Public attitudes'.

Registration link for Frame of Mind 2020 - https://zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_FdB8J-DGQa22Zx5yw_OY6A

For details, contact: 9444027388 / 9677116059