Foxconn stir: kitchen sealed

22 December 2021 21:46 IST

Food Safety Department takes action following an outbreak of acute diarrhoeal disease among those staying at the hostel of International Maritime Academy

Food Safety Department on Wednesday sealed the kitchen of a private contractor following an outbreak of acute diarrhoeal disease (ADD) among the Foxconn employees staying in the International Maritime Academy at Pudhuchathiram village, Poonamalle Block, Tiruvallur district, after they had hostel food on December 15.

The employees staged a protest on Poonamallee High Road on Friday and Saturday.

As many as 256 people were treated as outpatients and later 159 of them were admitted in the hospital following the outbreak.

A case had been booked against the hostel warden in Tiruvallur district and the administration had formed a team to investigate the issue. A team was formed to check the food and whether basic infrastructure had been provided as per the norms in dormitories in the Kancheepuram district.