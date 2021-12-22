Foxconn plant to remain closed till Sunday

Factory can resume operations any time after this week, say officials

The Foxconn plant near the city will remain shut this week, according to senior government officials.

“The plant will remain shut till Sunday,” an official said and added that the company can resume operations any time following this week. The Foxconn plant was closed following protests by employees, who complained that several women were admitted to the hospital after food poisoning at the hostels they were staying.

Around 159 of them were admitted to the hospital last week, and of that, 155 were discharged on Saturday.

Senior government officials said all the women employees were fine now and had been discharged.