Fourth railway line project from Egmore to Beach may be completed by August

The fourth line project being executed by Southern Railway from Chennai Egmore to Beach railway station is expected to be completed by August end. The initiation of the project had resulted in the truncation of the Mass Rapid Transit System (MRTS) services operated from Beach to Velachery at Chindatripet railway station.

A senior official of the Southern Railway said the fourth line project was a long-pending one and a crucial addition, as there are only three tracks for operating suburban, express and mail services. With the two lines used exclusively for suburban services to Tambaram, only one line is available for operating mail and express services from Egmore towards Gudur route.

Also the announcement of a third railway terminal at Tambaram has necessitated a fourth line between Egmore and Beach for operating more mail and express services in a seamless manner. As part of this, the Railway Board sanctioned ₹274.20 crore for executing the fourth line project last year and the work began in September last year, he added.

Initially the Southern Railway announced that the project would be completed by March this year. However citing the delay in land acquisition and Cyclone Michaung in December last year, the Railways postponed the date for the completion of the project to June 2024. But going by the pace with which the work is going on. the work would be completed only by August this year, the official said.

So far work on seven minor bridges and one big bridge has been completed and piling work for installation of track along the banks of the Cooum river is under progress. For taking up construction at the road under bridge near Reserve Bank, traffic diversion permission was obtained from the City Traffic Police. The contractor for installing the fourth line has demolished the platforms at Chennai Park and Fort railway stations.

He said the removal of the cross section of the overhead electricity lines and 80% track formation work had been completed. The foundation work for foot over bridge and the fabrication work for installing platform shelter were under progress in two railway stations.

