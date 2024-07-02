GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Fourth phase of project to treat children with heart anomalies launched

It is a collaborative initiative of LTIMindtree, Rotary Club of Madras East, and Apollo Children’s Hospital

Published - July 02, 2024 07:35 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

The fourth edition of “Healing Tiny Hearts” project, a collaborative initiative of LTIMindtree, Rotary Club of Madras East (RCME), and Apollo Children’s Hospital (ACH) to treat children with cardiac anomalies, was launched on Tuesday.

Over the past three years, the project has identified and treated 1,500 babies born with heart anomalies through rural camps organised by RCME and ACH, a press release said. A memorandum of understanding (MoU) was signed to mark the launch of the fourth phase.

C.S. Muthukumaran, consultant, paediatric cardiologist, ACH, said nearly 50% of the children were aged less than one. Nearly 70% are complex cases, while the success rate was 98%, he said. A pre-term baby weighing 650 gram underwent a surgery within the incubator, he added.

He said there was uneven distribution of paediatric cardiac healthcare in the country, with 80% of complex heart surgeries performed in the south and remaining 20% in the north. He said that with a focus on northeast and central India, Apollo Hospitals had identified 17 States, including Madhya Pradesh, Meghalaya, and Tripura, with plans to enter into memoranda of understanding, of which four had been signed so far.

Preetha Reddy, Executive Vice-Chairperson, Apollo Hospitals Group, said: “Our vision is that if any child needs healthcare and intervention, we should be in a position to be able to take care of them. No child should be turned away for lack of financial support.”

Paneesh Rao, chief sustainability officer of LTIMindtree Foundation, which is the corporate social responsibility partner for the initiative, hoped to reach 1,000 children through the project.

N.S. Saravanan, district governor, Rotary International District 3234, Neville A.G. Solomon, consultant, paediatric cardiothoracic surgeon, ACH, and P. Muthu, president of RCME were also present.

