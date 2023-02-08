Fourth line project between Chennai Beach and Egmore bogged down by land acquisition

February 08, 2023 12:05 pm | Updated 12:05 pm IST - CHENNAI

The fourth line project between Chennai Beach and Egmore by Southern Railway has been pushed to the back burner with a poor fund allotment in the railway budget 2023-24. One of the key projects pending for several years which would have helped in easing congestion and speeding up the operation of express trains proceeding from Chennai Egmore on the Gummidipoondi route, there was hope when the project was announced in the last budget with the allotment of ₹5 crore for carrying out the detailed project report (DPR). However in the present Budget, the project has been allotted a meagre sum of ₹1,000 creating an impression of the project being shelved. The total project cost was estimated to be over ₹200 crore.

For several years the availability of only three tracks comprising two tracks for up and down suburban trains and one track for express and loco trains have resulted in traffic congestion on the only track available for both freight trains and passenger trains. The Southern Railway planned to form a fourth line between Chennai Beach and Egmore to help ease the congestion. The Railway Board also sanctioned the project by allotting funds in the last Budget. But the project now seems to be delayed.

Multiple sources in the Southern Railway denying that the project had been shelved said the issue pertaining to land acquisition was causing the delay in the project.

A senior official of the Southern Railway said the construction wing was executing the project. He said as there are some small issues in land acquisition with the Reserve Bank of India not willing to part with land, so plans are probably being reworked where an elevated track option is also being considered. As and when the scheme is ready, the funds would be requested for, he added.