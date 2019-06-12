Fourth health check-up package launched

The ‘Amma’ Master Health Check-up Centre at Tamil Nadu Government Multi Super Specialty Hospital (TNGMSSH) will from now on offer a fourth health check-up package. The package costing ₹4,000 would cover eye tests, treadmill and lung function test.

‘Amma’ Platinum Plus, the new package that was launched by Health Minister C. Vijaya Baskar to mark the first anniversary of the centre on Monday, costing ₹4,000 would offer testing for glaucoma tests, refractive errors, retina, colour vision, treadmill and lung function test. This would be in addition to the tests offered by ‘Amma’ Platinum package such as a complete haemogram, blood sugar, lipid profiles and liver function test.

As of now, the centre has three packages — ‘Amma’ Gold at ₹1,000, Diamond at ₹2,000 and Platinum at ₹3,000. The Minister said the centre was established at a cost of ₹4 crore in 2018. In a year, nearly 9,845 persons — 5,199 men and 4,647 women — underwent screening, generating a revenue of ₹2.48 crore. These tests were priced over ₹15,000 in private hospitals, he added.

The Minister said the centre offered screening using advanced equipment and provided results on the same day of testing. Food was also provided for the patients. who come for health check-ups.

Among others, Health Secretary Beela Rajesh and Tamil Nadu Medical Services Corporation managing director P. Umanath, Director of Medical Education A. Edwin Joe and TNGMSSH nodal officer V. Anand Kumar were present.