Fourth edition of Kalaignar Memorial International Marathon sets world record for largest running race series

August 06, 2023 08:56 pm | Updated 08:56 pm IST - CHENNAI

A total of 73,206 persons participated in the fourth edition of the Kalaignar Memorial International Marathon held in the city on Sunday.

Chief Minister M.K. Stalin distributed the prizes to the winners in the presence of Health Minister Ma. Subramanian, Higher Education Minister K. Ponmudy, Youth Welfare and Sports Development Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin, Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments Minister P.K. Sekarbabu, Milk and Dairy Development Minister T. Mano Thangaraj, Central Chennai MP Dayanidhi Maran, and North Chennai MP Kalanidhi Veerasawmy.

Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Stalin said 50,629 men, 21,514 women, and 1,063 transpersons participated in the marathon, making it a Guinness World Record for the largest running race series. “People from all sections of the society have participated. It is a marathon of social justice. This event is unique and innovative. Minister Ma. Subramanian is known for such innovations,” he said.

“Marathons strengthen the body and mind. Such events should be held frequently to stress the need for collective responsibility for great missions. Sports activities have gained prominence under Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin. The State government has taken initiatives to conduct more sports events. This will motivate sportspeople,” Mr. Stalin said.

All transgender participants received a cash award of ₹1,000 from the DMK Youth Wing. Mr. Udhayanidhi distributed the cash awards. As many as 500 government officials, including IAS and IPS officers, and over 1,500 personnel from the Indian Army and the Indian Coast Guard participated. A total of ₹3.42 crore was collected as registration charges. The money will be utilised for building a block for cancer patients in the Government Royapettah Hospital.