Fourth dedicated shelter for workers and students from North East opened in south Chennai

For students, workers and daily wage labourers from the North-Eastern states who have been stranded in the city due to the ongoing lockdown, a fourth dedicated relief centre has been opened in the Chennai South Region.

Officials from the Chennai South region have been closely working with the North East India Welfare Association in identifying and ensuring that persons from Northeast India who are stranded in the city are safe.

“Many persons who were employed at salons, spas and restaurants in the city haven’t been working since the lockdown and have run out of money. There are some students too who are in the city to study and patients who have come to the city for medical treatment,” said Tluanga Colney, general secretary of the association.

Mr. Colney said that in anticipation of these workers and labourers running out of money and provisions, the association had reached out to community leaders in the city and asked them to identify persons who needed assistance. “The Greater Chennai Corporation has accommodated over 150 persons across three dedicated shelters and have also been arranging transport to help people reach the shelters,” he said.

The number of persons from the Northeast who are in need of assistance has been increasing through April since some of them who initially had accommodation, have now run out of money and essentials. Many of them are unable to ask their families back home for money as well.

“A fourth shelter was started in Zone 13 on Tuesday with around 15 people. The existing three shelters are located in Zone 12,” said Alby John, Regional Deputy Commissioner, Chennai South.

Zonal officials said that at the shelters, the persons accommodated were being given food as well as provisions and other essentials.