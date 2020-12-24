Four zones with United Kingdom returnees will be under strict monitoring

Corpn. workers have been instructed to enforce home quarantine guidelines

The Greater Chennai Corporation has started monitoring 449 residents who have returned from the United Kingdom.

Many streets where the passengers’ residences are located will be monitored by Corporation workers to prevent them from coming out of their homes.

Corporation Commissioner G. Prakash held a meeting with officials of Anna Nagar, Kodambakkam, Teynampet and Adyar, zones where the largest concentration of such passengers.

Some wards in Anna Nagar have received over 20 passengers from the United Kingdom in the past few days. As a result, volunteers on such streets have been asked to conduct surprise checks at homes to prevent violations of norms pertaining to quarantine.

“COVID-19 is on a declining trend. But we have to be vigilant,” an official said.

Owing to the decline in the number of cases in the city, the Chennai Corporation had asked the doctors from other districts to return to their hometowns.

The civic body has also reduced the number of FOCUS volunteers from 3,500 to 800 in the 15 zones of the Corporation.

The number of ILI survey workers, too, have been reduced from more than 11,000 to 5,000. Volunteers and workers will be directed to monitor the passengers who have returned from the United Kingdom.

“Those who returned from the U.K. have to be put under 14 days quarantine. If they are symptomatic, they will be tested for COVID-19. We are also trying to test passengers from Europe, who reach the city by connecting flights from cities such as Mumbai. We get information from the Public Department to identify such passengers who reach the city,” an official said.