Four youths, a juvenile held under POCSO Act

CHENNAI

08 January 2022 22:05 IST

They allegedly sexually assaulted two minor girls

Four youths and a juvenile were arrested on Saturday for allegedly sexually assaulting two minor girls in Sankar Nagar police station limits.

The victims were said to be Plus One students of a government school near Pallavaram. On Wednesday, the parents of the girls lodged missing person complaints with the police. With the help of mobile phone signals, the police located the two girls and the accused in a lodge near the Central Railway Station.

The interrogation of the accused revealed that the girls got acquainted with them on a social media platform and developed a close relationship through texting.

The accused were identified as Suren alias Appu, 22, Vineeth, 20, of Virudhachalam and Lenin Geralad, 18, of Ernavur, all working as delivery executives, and Sanjay, 19, a college student from Pattabiram and another 17-year-old boy.

A senior police officer said all the accused have been booked under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act. While the four youths were remanded, the juvenile was sent to a Government Observatory Home