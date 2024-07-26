Four youth arrested for sale of ganja

The Saidapet police have arrested four youth for the possession and sale of ganja near Aadu Thotti Bridge in Saidapet. The police seized a motorbike and 1.7 kg of ganja from them.

ADVERTISEMENT

The police identified the four accused as H. Ezhilarasan, 29, R. Vinoth, 19, E. Vicky alias Vignesh, 26, and R. Saravanan, 19, of Saidapet. The police have also launched a hunt to nab ‘Puffs’ Karthik, who gave the slip.

Based on a tip-off, the police arrived at the spot and caught hold of the gang. One of them, Ezhilarasan, broke his hand while attempted to escape by jumping off the bridge.

Further inquiry revealed that the Kanathur police were already on the lookout for the gang as they had, on July 5, celebrated the birthday of Ezhilarasan by cutting a cake with a machete, following which they indulged in rash driving on the East Coast Road.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.