Four youth arrested for sale of ganja

The Saidapet police have arrested four youth for the possession and sale of ganja near Aadu Thotti Bridge in Saidapet. The police seized a motorbike and 1.7 kg of ganja from them.

The police identified the four accused as H. Ezhilarasan, 29, R. Vinoth, 19, E. Vicky alias Vignesh, 26, and R. Saravanan, 19, of Saidapet. The police have also launched a hunt to nab ‘Puffs’ Karthik, who gave the slip.

Based on a tip-off, the police arrived at the spot and caught hold of the gang. One of them, Ezhilarasan, broke his hand while attempted to escape by jumping off the bridge.

Further inquiry revealed that the Kanathur police were already on the lookout for the gang as they had, on July 5, celebrated the birthday of Ezhilarasan by cutting a cake with a machete, following which they indulged in rash driving on the East Coast Road.