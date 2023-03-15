ADVERTISEMENT

Four youth arrested for attempted robbery and assault in Nungambakkam

March 15, 2023 12:37 am | Updated 12:37 am IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

The Nungambakkam police arrested four persons, including a college student, for allegedly attacking a man who was involved in a road accident and attempting to rob him.

On Saturday night, while Sathish was returning home on his bike, he fell on the road and sustained minor scratches. The police said four passers-by came to his rescue, and on the the pretext of taking him to a hospital, they took him to a secluded spot and allegedly demanded money. When Mr. Sathish refused to pay, the four allegedly assaulted him and fled the spot.

Based on a complaint from the victim, the police investigated the matter and arrested Lokesh, 21, Kameshwaran, 25, Yogesh, 21, and Subash, 19, a second-year college student, in connection with the incident.

