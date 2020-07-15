Four youth apprehended for murder of village panchayat president

CHENNAI

The 40-year-old panchayat president of the Kosavanpalayam panchayat was hacked to death on Tuesday evening

The Thirunindravur Police have apprehended four youths who are suspected to be involved in the murder of a village panchayat president in Kosavanpalayam near Thirunindravur, on Tuesday evening.

The 40-year-old village panchayat president was hacked to death in full public view, by four persons who came on bikes, on Tuesday. The victim has been identified as D. Paramaguru, who was recently elected as president to the Kosavanpalayam panchayat which comes under Tiruvallur district.

At 5.30 p.m on Tuesday, he was inspecting the construction of stormwater drain work in a street in Arunthathiyarpalayam, adjacent to Poonamallee High Road. He went to the main road to take a phone call. While he was talking over the phone, four persons arrived on three bikes and attacked him with long knives. He collapsed in a pool of blood, and members of the public informed the police.

Police personnel from Thirunindravur Police station rushed to the spot and conducted an investigation. The body was sent to the Government General Hospital in Tiruvallur for a post-mortem.

The suspects are from the same area, and admitted that they murdered the panchayat president, a local DMK functionary and an advocate by profession, since he was opposed to illegal quarrying sand in the nearby area, police said.