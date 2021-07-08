Four-year-old undergoes bilateral lung transplant at MGM Healthcare

The Russian national was kept on ventilator support in the ICU for three years

After being kept on a ventilator for three years, a four-year-old boy from Russia, diagnosed with fibrosing alveolitis, a condition which causes progressive scarring of the lungs, underwent bilateral lung transplant at MGM Healthcare.

The boy, Nazar Dianov, was diagnosed with the disease when he was two months old. He was put on a ventilator as his oxygen saturation was extremely low. While six months old, he underwent tracheostomy in Russia, and was airlifted to the hospital in the city in 2018 for further treatment.

Last December, a 20-member team led by K.R. Balakrishnan, chairman and director of cardiac sciences and director of the Heart and Lung Transplant Programme, performed the bilateral lung transplant on him. Suresh Rao K.G., co-director of the Heart and Lung Transplantation Programme and Mechanical Circulatory Support, said the boy was kept on ventilator for three years as they tried to find a suitable donor organ for him. The family of a two-year-old boy from Surat, who was declared brain dead, came forward to donate his organs. After allocation, the organ was airlifted to the city and transplanted to Mr. Dianov. The hospital claimed that the boy was one of Asia’s youngest recipients to undergo bilateral lung transplant.

“The child was put on a ventilator till four years of age. Keeping a child in the intensive care unit is not an easy task. Another aspect is that the transplant was done during the pandemic. We had to prevent the transmission of infection to the recipient and healthcare workers,” he said.

The success, Dr. Balakrishnan said, was largely due to the excellent nurses in the State.

“His parents had the fortitude to wait three years in a foreign country. The size of a child’s chest is very small, and we cannot use adult organs. This is why we had to wait a long time. Three years was a very long period, and even more difficult in paediatric cases,” Dr. Balakrishnan said.

The doctors noted that there were many challenges during these years as the child suffered from lung infections and fever and desaturation.

Dr. Balakrishnan said the challenge now was that the boy had not spoken at all due to the tracheostomy. “He is getting rehabilitated. Speech therapy and language learning must be done,” he added.

Harish Manian, chief executive officer, MGM Healthcare, stressed on the need for more awareness on organ donation.