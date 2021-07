V. Madhanagopalan at the India Book of Records awards ceremony. Photo: Special Arrangement

26 July 2021 12:01 IST

Four-year-old V. Madhanagopalan, a resident of Chennai, has entered the India Book of Records as the youngest to display his skills in playing the rudimentary lessons of ghatam.

Madhanagopalan is a disciple of Ghatam Umashankar.

According to a press release, the achievement falls under the ‘Young Achievers’ category of India Book of Records.

