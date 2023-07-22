Four-year-old boy falls to death from the balcony of his house in Chennai

July 22, 2023 06:37 am | Updated 06:28 am IST - CHENNAI

A four-year-old boy died on Thursday, July 20 night after falling from the balcony of his house on the first floor of a building in Ice House.

The victim was identified as Nithesh, 4, who is one of the twins born to Senthamizhan and Lakshmi. The couple have been staying with their children on the first floor of a residential building in Pallapan Street, Ice House.

While the child was playing in the balcony, he scaled the parapet and fell from there. His parents rushed him to a private hospital where he was declared dead. Ice House Police registered a case.

