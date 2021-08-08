Four women rescued from massage centre

CHENNAI

08 August 2021 01:14 IST

The city police rescued four women, who were forced into prostitution under the guise of working as massage parlour staff in Tambaram. The police raided the premises in Muthulingam Street, West Tambaram and arrested Sadayandi, 28, of Pallipattu who was allegedly was running the brothel. The rescued women have been accommodated at a government women’s hostel, the police said.

