The city police rescued four women, who were forced into prostitution under the guise of working as massage parlour staff in Tambaram. The police raided the premises in Muthulingam Street, West Tambaram and arrested Sadayandi, 28, of Pallipattu who was allegedly was running the brothel. The rescued women have been accommodated at a government women’s hostel, the police said.
Four women rescued from massage centre
Special Correspondent
CHENNAI,
August 08, 2021 01:14 IST
