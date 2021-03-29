Four 2-wheeler riders killed in road accidents

All accidents occurred on Saturday night

Four persons were killed in three road accidents in and around the city on Saturday night.

K. Murugan, 20, and his friend Venkatraman, 18, were going to his house in Maduravoyal on a two-wheeler when A. Vadivel, 30, of Kanathur, who was also riding a two-wheeler, hit their vehicle near the boathouse bus stop on ECR. Murugan and Vadivel, who were not wearing helmets, were killed on the spot. Venkatraman has been admitted to the Government Royapettah Hospital.

Officials of the Adyar Traffic Investigation sent the two bodies to the Government Kilpauk Medical College Hospital for post-mortem.

Ashok Nagar accident

In another accident in Ashok Nagark R. Mukesh, 22, of Adambakkam, was returning home on his two-wheeler with his friend Ashwin when V. Muthukumar, riding another bike in the wrong direction, hit his two-wheeler on Jawaharlal Nehru Salai. Mukesh was riding without a helmet and died of head injury while being taken to a hospital. His body was later shifted to the Government Kilpauk Hospital for post-mortem. The other two have been admitted to a private hospital in Vadapalani.

Incident in Manali

A 21-year-old student of a private college died on the spot after a container lorry hit his bike from behind at Manali. The victim was wearing a helmet. According to the Madhavaram Traffic Investigation Wing, S. Bharat Raj was riding a two-wheeler with his friend R. Vetrivel, 20, on Manali Expressway when the lorry driven by K. Kamal hit them from behind.

Bharat Raj was thrown off the vehicle and died on the spot, while Vetrivel was injured. The body was sent to Government Stanley Hospital for post-mortem. The lorry driver has been arrested.