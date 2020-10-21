Chennai

Four transpersons get admission in Loyola

Four transpersons have been admitted to Loyola College this academic year.

Shakshi Angel has been admitted to M.Sc. Computer Science.

Dinesh has been admitted to the B.A. French programme. Two candidates, Manikandan and Santhosh, have been admitted to the B.Voc. Digital Journalism programme.

Loyola College has not only been giving admission to transpersons for several years but also provides them with free education.

An official of the College said transpersons were being given admission since 2010. Transpersons were among the target group for the community radio that the institution runs.

The college is in the process of creating a corpus so that more transpersons could gain admission to the institution.

Sudha T.G., an activist, who has been fighting for the cause of transpersons, recalled that when K. Baskar was the Vice-Chancellor of Manonmaniam Sundaranar University he introduced a scheme by which transpersons were given free education.

“At present one person from our community is doing her M. Phil,” she said.

