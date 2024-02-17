Four transgender persons held for murder of trans woman in Semmancheri

February 17, 2024 01:11 am | Updated 01:11 am IST - CHENNAI

Semmancheri Police on Friday arrested four transgender persons on charges of murdering a trans woman while attempting a gender change surgery by themselves.

The victim has been identified as Simi alias Sadhana, 21, a trans woman, who was residing with her parents in the TN Urban Habitat Development Board flats in Perumbakkam. She did not return home from January 25 night and her mobile phone was found switched off. Her parents made frantic efforts to trace her by lodging missing person complaints at Perumbakkam, Semmancheri, Neelankarai and Thalambur police stations. Based on the complaint, police were on the look-out for the trans woman.

While the investigation was on, the police received information from the public about a body lying in the bushes along the Rajiv Gandhi Salai in Semmancheri. Semmancheri inspector Magudishwari’s team recovered the body. The parents identified the body which bore cut injuries.

On analysing the CCTV footage, police found four women fleeing the scene at the time of offence. The police took into custody, five transpersons who had been arrested for selling ganja. They were remanded to judicial custody on February 2. They shared clues about the murder of Simi. Based on the clues, the police were able to arrest four transgender persons, identified as Aparna, 27, Anandhi, 35, Rathi, 36, and Abhi, 32, of Perumbakkam. Police sources said the four forcibly took Simi alias Sadhana and attempted to change the gender. In the process, Simi died, the police sources said.