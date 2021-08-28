Four toll plazas on OMR to be shut

Velu says decision taken in the wake of implementation of Metro Rail project

The collection of toll for vehicles on Old Mahabalipuram Road (OMR) through four toll plazas in Perungudi on Rajiv Gandhi Salai, Thoraipakkam, Kalaignar Salai and Medavakkam Salai will be discontinued from August 30, Minister for Highways E.V. Velu announced in the Assembly on Friday.

The government’s decision was being taken in view of the commencing of Metro Rail project work on the stretch, he said.

Residents happy

Various residential associations along Rajiv Gandhi Salai have welcomed the announcement on removal of the toll plazas at Perungudi, Thoraipakkam, Perumbakkam and on ECR link road from August 3.

FOMRRA’s Harsha Koda said the removal of the toll plazas, and construction of flyovers and Metro Rail had been long standing demands of the residents.

Francis of Thoraipakkam Anand Nagar Association said the removal of toll plazas on the Thoraipakkam-Pallavaram Radial Road would help prevent cab drivers from taking interior roads in residential localities. “People need not think of spending money to use the road inside city limits,” he said.

Removal of the toll plazas would mean loss of jobs for nearly 30 persons involved in toll collection and issuance of passes. Collection of toll led to an annual income of ₹50 crore in 2018, of which ₹29 crore went towards maintenance and salaries and ₹20 crore was for repayment of loans, said official sources.

Collection of toll on the 20 km stretch began in 2008 since a loan of ₹380 crore had to be repaid to various banks. In 2015, the government provided a soft loan of ₹160 crore to help the Tamil Nadu Road Development Company tide over financial losses. About ₹60 crore of this soft loan was pending. Due to the loss of revenue, the company that manages the road would require ₹20 crore a year to continue to maintain it, the sources added.