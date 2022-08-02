Four TNSTC buses impounded in Tirupattur, Ranipet

Officials impounding three TNSTC buses in Tirupattur on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

TNSTC had failed to pay pending compensation to families of accident victims

Armed with attachment orders passed by the Additional District Judge, court officials on Tuesday impounded four buses of the Tamil Nadu State Transport Corporation (TNSTC), Villupuram Circle (three in Tirupattur and one in Ranipet) after the TNSTC failed to pay the pending compensation to families of two accident victims.

As the Tirupattur division of the TNSTC failed to pay the remaining amount to the kin of an accident victim, despite reaching a compromise on the quantum of compensation, Additional District Judge S. Meena Kumari ordered the attachment of three buses here. The court officials impounded the buses at the new bus stand and brought them to the court complex. The corporation should pay the compensation within a month, failing which, the buses would be auctioned, the court order said.

S. Bharathi (46), wife of K. Sridhar, had sought a compensation of ₹30 lakh after her husband had died in an accident with a government bus at Machampady village near Pernambut town in 2010.

The court had ordered a compensation of ₹30 lakh to her but the corporation released only ₹9 lakh in first instalment, as a result of which Ms. Bharathi had appealed in a district court, demanding the immediate release of remaining compensation by the corporation.

However, as the TNSTC failed to pay the amount, Ms. Bharathi filed an execution petition, after which the judge passed the attachment order.

Second victim

In the other case, S. Raghuram, a resident in Ranipet town, had sought a compensation of ₹7.70 lakh for his son’s death in October 2016. His son was hit by a government bus on the Vellore-Arcot Road. Despite the court ordering the aforesaid compensation to be paid to Mr. Raghuram, the corporation failed to honour its commitment, due to which the court ordered impounding of bus.