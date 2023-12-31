Four teenagers feared drowned in Puducherry

December 31, 2023 11:22 pm | Updated 11:22 pm IST

PUDUCHERRY Four teenagers, including two sisters, are feared drowned after going missing while they were swimming in the beach behind Seagulls near New Port area on Sunday noon.

The girls- S. Mohana and S. Lekha are Class 12 and Class 10 students, respectively, of Subramaniya Bharathiyar School. The children, who are residents of Nellithope, came with their mother for swimming near the Seagulls.

They were joined by their friends Naveen, a Class 12 student of Kathirkamam Government School and Kishore a catering student, at Seagulls, police said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Police said all four were swimming in the beach when a huge tide swept them away.

“The incident occurred at around 1 p.m. Various agencies are involved in search operations. Till evening we have not been able to trace the missing children,” Inspector of Odiansalai, Vengadachalapathy said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.