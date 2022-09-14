Four Tangedco staff transferred in Vellore after power cut in Minister function

Minister for Water Resources, Durai Murugan, was distributing free cycles for students at a government function in Katpadi on Monday when there was a power cut. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Four assistant engineers (A.E) of the Katpadi division of Tangedco in Vellore have been transferred from the Operational and Maintenance (O&M) section to the substation section in Vaduganthangal within the Katpadi division, citing administrative reasons.

Tangedco’s action comes in the wake of a sudden power cut that interrupted the speech of Minister for Water Resources, Durai Murugan, at a government function in Katpadi on Monday.

He was speaking at the free cycle distribution function in the Government Girls Higher Secondary School in Katpadi. As the Minister started his speech, the power abruptly went off.

Collector P. Kumaravel Pandian, A.P. Nandakumar, MLA (Anaicut), and P. Sunil Kumar, deputy Mayor, all tried to restore the power supply by calling local Tangedco officials but in vain. After waiting for ten minutes, Mr. Durai Murugan left the campus after distributing cycles to students. A video of the incident had gone viral on social media.

Superintending Engineer (SE) of Vellore Distribution Circle, Ramalingam, said that Chitti Ravi, Ravi Kiran, Dhanalakshmi, and Balaji have been transferred from the O&M section of the division to the sub-station for administrative reasons. They were working in local Tangedco offices at Katpadi, Dharapadavedu, Gandhi Nagar and Vaduganthangal areas.